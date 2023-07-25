Impairment, jaywalking may have played a role in fatal motorcycle-pedestrian crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jaywalking and driver impairment may have played a role in the fatal motorcycle-pedestrian accident on E Washington Ave. Friday night.

An update from the Madison Police Department says the 68-year-old pedestrian, Bradley Juve, was trying to cross E. Wash Ave. at Eagen Rd. while oncoming traffic had a green light.

The motorcyclist, Alexis Arias, 20, then hit the pedestrian. Both men were found dead at the scene, MPD said.

Several reports, including from law enforcement, place Arias driving recklessly down E. Wash Ave. earlier that evening.

MPD says he was most likely impaired.

The medical examiner’s office described both of the men’s deaths as accidental.

MPD also notes that after the impact, the motorcycle kept going, and eventually stopped after the E. Wash and Independence Ln. intersection.

The crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m., led to a very large crime scene with officers investigating over a one block span. All outbound traffic on E. Washington Ave. was closed in that area while officers processed the scene.

