LIST: Cooling centers open as south central Wisconsin heats up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With high temperatures and humidity levels expected throughout the week, area officials are providing cooling centers for residents to visit to receive respite from the heat.

NBC15 meteorologists have declared First Alert Days from Tuesday through Friday this week.

NBC15 will update this list as more municipalities release cooling locations.

Beloit:

Location Address Hours Beloit Public Library 605 Eclipse Blvd. 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Beloit Transit Transfer Center 225 Shirland Ave. 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Belleville:

Location Address Belleville Public Library 20 S Park St

Cambridge:

Location Address Cambridge Community Library 101 Spring Water Alley

Deerfield:

Location Address Deerfield Public Library 12 W Nelson St

Madison:

Location Address Outreach LGBTQ Madison 2701 International Lane

Marshall:

Location Address Marshall Community Library 605 Waterloo Rd.

Mazomanie:

Location Address Mazomanie Free Library 102 Brodhead St

McFarland:

Location Address E D Locke Public Library 5920 Milwaukee St.

Middleton:

Location Address Hours Middleton Police Department 7341 Donna Drive 24 hours daily Middleton City Hall 7426 Hubbard Avenue Mon-Fri 8am-4pm Middleton Senior Center 7448 Hubbard Avenue 8am-4:30pm Middleton Public Library 7425 Hubbard Avenue Mon-Thu 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm Middleton Fire Department 7600 University Avenue 24 hours daily

Oregon:

Location Address Oregon Public Library 256 Brook St.

Stoughton:

Location Address Stoughton Public Library 304 A. 4th St

Sun Prairie:

Location Address Sun Prairie Public Library 1350 Linnerud Dr.

Waunakee:

Location Address Waunakee Public Library 201 W Madison St.

Heat Safety

Public Health Madison and Dane County provided tips on being safe during extreme heat (wording theirs):

Stay cool

Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior and community centers, libraries, and malls are good options. Call ahead to confirm their hours.

Limit outdoor activity and avoid direct sunlight . Keep in mind midday is usually the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing . The loose clothing allows air to pass along the skin and exit. This speeds up the evaporation and cooling process.

Never sit in a parked car or leave a person or pet in a parked car.

Stay hydrated

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.

Stay connected

Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors. Call, text, visit in person, or do a video call.

