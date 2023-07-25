LIST: Cooling centers open as south central Wisconsin heats up

Wednesday is the final day of summer - and it certainly will feel like it with feel-like temps soaring into the upper 90s and storms returning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With high temperatures and humidity levels expected throughout the week, area officials are providing cooling centers for residents to visit to receive respite from the heat.

NBC15 meteorologists have declared First Alert Days from Tuesday through Friday this week.

NBC15 will update this list as more municipalities release cooling locations.

Beloit:
LocationAddressHours
Beloit Public Library605 Eclipse Blvd.9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sundays.
Beloit Transit Transfer Center225 Shirland Ave.5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Belleville:
LocationAddress
Belleville Public Library20 S Park St
Cambridge:
LocationAddress
Cambridge Community Library101 Spring Water Alley
Deerfield:
LocationAddress
Deerfield Public Library12 W Nelson St
Madison:
LocationAddress
Outreach LGBTQ Madison2701 International Lane
Marshall:
LocationAddress
Marshall Community Library605 Waterloo Rd.
Mazomanie:
LocationAddress
Mazomanie Free Library102 Brodhead St
McFarland:
LocationAddress
E D Locke Public Library5920 Milwaukee St.
Middleton:
LocationAddressHours
Middleton Police Department7341 Donna Drive24 hours daily
Middleton City Hall7426 Hubbard AvenueMon-Fri 8am-4pm
Middleton Senior Center7448 Hubbard Avenue8am-4:30pm
Middleton Public Library7425 Hubbard AvenueMon-Thu 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm
Middleton Fire Department7600 University Avenue24 hours daily
Oregon:
LocationAddress
Oregon Public Library256 Brook St.
Stoughton:
LocationAddress
Stoughton Public Library304 A. 4th St
Sun Prairie:
LocationAddress
Sun Prairie Public Library1350 Linnerud Dr.
Waunakee:
LocationAddress
Waunakee Public Library201 W Madison St.

Heat Safety

Public Health Madison and Dane County provided tips on being safe during extreme heat (wording theirs):

Stay cool

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior and community centers, libraries, and malls are good options. Call ahead to confirm their hours.
  • Limit outdoor activity and avoid direct sunlight. Keep in mind midday is usually the hottest part of the day.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. The loose clothing allows air to pass along the skin and exit. This speeds up the evaporation and cooling process.
  • Never sit in a parked car or leave a person or pet in a parked car.

Stay hydrated

  • Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
  • Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
  • Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.

Stay connected

  • Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
  • Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors. Call, text, visit in person, or do a video call.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

