LIST: Cooling centers open as south central Wisconsin heats up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With high temperatures and humidity levels expected throughout the week, area officials are providing cooling centers for residents to visit to receive respite from the heat.
NBC15 meteorologists have declared First Alert Days from Tuesday through Friday this week.
Beloit:
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Beloit Public Library
|605 Eclipse Blvd.
|9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sundays.
|Beloit Transit Transfer Center
|225 Shirland Ave.
|5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Belleville:
|Location
|Address
|Belleville Public Library
|20 S Park St
Cambridge:
|Location
|Address
|Cambridge Community Library
|101 Spring Water Alley
Deerfield:
|Location
|Address
|Deerfield Public Library
|12 W Nelson St
Madison:
|Location
|Address
|Outreach LGBTQ Madison
|2701 International Lane
Marshall:
|Location
|Address
|Marshall Community Library
|605 Waterloo Rd.
Mazomanie:
|Location
|Address
|Mazomanie Free Library
|102 Brodhead St
McFarland:
|Location
|Address
|E D Locke Public Library
|5920 Milwaukee St.
Middleton:
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Middleton Police Department
|7341 Donna Drive
|24 hours daily
|Middleton City Hall
|7426 Hubbard Avenue
|Mon-Fri 8am-4pm
|Middleton Senior Center
|7448 Hubbard Avenue
|8am-4:30pm
|Middleton Public Library
|7425 Hubbard Avenue
|Mon-Thu 9am-8pm, Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm
|Middleton Fire Department
|7600 University Avenue
|24 hours daily
Oregon:
|Location
|Address
|Oregon Public Library
|256 Brook St.
Stoughton:
|Location
|Address
|Stoughton Public Library
|304 A. 4th St
Sun Prairie:
|Location
|Address
|Sun Prairie Public Library
|1350 Linnerud Dr.
Waunakee:
|Location
|Address
|Waunakee Public Library
|201 W Madison St.
Heat Safety
Public Health Madison and Dane County provided tips on being safe during extreme heat (wording theirs):
Stay cool
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior and community centers, libraries, and malls are good options. Call ahead to confirm their hours.
- Limit outdoor activity and avoid direct sunlight. Keep in mind midday is usually the hottest part of the day.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. The loose clothing allows air to pass along the skin and exit. This speeds up the evaporation and cooling process.
- Never sit in a parked car or leave a person or pet in a parked car.
Stay hydrated
- Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
- Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
- Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.
Stay connected
- Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
- Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors. Call, text, visit in person, or do a video call.
