Madison police don’t know the name of a man arrested at a fraternity house

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department still does not know the name of the man officers arrested after he was found watching television at a fraternity house.

According to the MPD statement, someone who lives at the fraternity house, which is in the 200 block of W. Lakelawn Place, called police about a stranger watching television in the living room. Officers arrived around 11 p.m., found the man still there, and took him into custody.

The police department indicated its efforts to figure out who the man was failed, and they booked him into the Dane Co. jail for criminal trespassing and obstruction.

MPD also forwarded his fingerprints to the FBI to see if federal agents could identify him.

The MPD statement did not identify which fraternity’s home the man was in.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

Latest News

Phillip L. Walker, Jr., was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting on Coho Street, in...
Suspect arrested in Madison attempted homicide
Two teens were taken into custody after the ran away following a high-speed chase that ended in...
Teens caught after high-speed chase ends in construction zone crash, Lodi police say
High levels of heat and humidity are expected through Friday.
Heat and Humidity Impact Southern Wisconsin
Cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, is showing up again in the Rock River and...
Blue-green algae blooming again in Rock River, Lake Koshkonong