Madison police don’t know the name of a man arrested at a fraternity house

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department still does not know the name of the man officers arrested after he was found watching television at a fraternity house.

According to the MPD statement, someone who lives at the fraternity house, which is in the 200 block of W. Lakelawn Place, called police about a stranger watching television in the living room. Officers arrived around 11 p.m., found the man still there, and took him into custody.

The police department indicated its efforts to figure out who the man was failed, and they booked him into the Dane Co. jail for criminal trespassing and obstruction.

MPD also forwarded his fingerprints to the FBI to see if federal agents could identify him.

The MPD statement did not identify which fraternity’s home the man was in.

