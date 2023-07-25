MPD: Vehicle found with multiple bullet holes on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police discovered a vehicle riddled with bullet holes Sunday morning on Madison’s east side.

People told officers they heard gunshots before 1 a.m. at a home on the 4500 block of Milwaukee Street, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

No one was hurt and police indicated no arrests have been made. There was no information provided on a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone who had information about the shots fired was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

