MPD: Vehicle found with multiple bullet holes on Madison’s east side
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police discovered a vehicle riddled with bullet holes Sunday morning on Madison’s east side.
People told officers they heard gunshots before 1 a.m. at a home on the 4500 block of Milwaukee Street, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.
No one was hurt and police indicated no arrests have been made. There was no information provided on a potential suspect or suspects.
Anyone who had information about the shots fired was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.
