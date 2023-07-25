Rockford abortion clinic claims nearly half of patients were from Wisconsin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) – A clinic across the Illinois border in Rockford claims to have provided more than 400 abortions by pill since it opened its doors in January – and nearly half of those were for patients who have traveled from Wisconsin.

Dr. Dennis Christensen opened the Rockford Family Planning Center earlier this year. He disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and called it ridiculous to describe those who legally cross state lines to get an abortion as criminals.

“Firstly, I think it’s nuts,” he said. “I mean, why are they involved with this in the first place anyway. You have some religious zealots. I am suspect of their real motivation. I just don’t understand why they are involved.”

Christensen added that, no matter what the future holds, people will do what they need to do. He recounted how prior to legalized abortion, people would leave the country and go to where they could get one.

“The law is not going to keep people from having abortions,” he argued.

A new family planning clinic is expected to open in the fall which will provide surgical procedures.

Not everyone in the Rockford community, though, has welcomed the clinics. Rockford Family Initiative Director Kevin Rilott called every abortion a human tragedy that did not have to happen.

“We believe that every child who has died because of this abortion clinic is a member of our human family,” he said.

Earlier this month, a Dane Co. judge refused to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward the state Supreme Court in a state where debate over abortion rights has taken center stage.

