Suspect arrested in Madison attempted homicide

Madison police believe an 18 year old was targeted after he was found with a gunshot wound Sunday night.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that Madison Police Department investigators suspect was likely targeted.

According to an update Tuesday, MPD officers arrested Phillip Walker, Jr., the previous day, and he was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as two more for bail jumping.

The MPD statement indicated Walker was taken into custody after members of the SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail. Officers also found multiple guns at the scene, it added. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Phillip L. Walker, Jr., was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting on Coho Street, in...
Phillip L. Walker, Jr., was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting on Coho Street, in Madison, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The victim, who was also 18 years old, was found around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when emergency crews responded to the 2900 block of Coho St. to a report that someone had been shot. The individual, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital. MPD stated Sunday that he was stable.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene of the shooting, MPD noted.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

Latest News

Two teens were taken into custody after the ran away following a high-speed chase that ended in...
Teens caught after high-speed chase ends in construction zone crash, Lodi police say
High levels of heat and humidity are expected through Friday.
Heat and Humidity Impact Southern Wisconsin
Cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, is showing up again in the Rock River and...
Blue-green algae blooming again in Rock River, Lake Koshkonong
One man was taken into custody Monday for allegedly injuring a Watertown police officer after...
Watertown officer’s nose broken by man revived with Narcan, police say