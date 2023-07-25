Suspect arrested in Madison attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that Madison Police Department investigators suspect was likely targeted.

According to an update Tuesday, MPD officers arrested Phillip Walker, Jr., the previous day, and he was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as two more for bail jumping.

The MPD statement indicated Walker was taken into custody after members of the SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail. Officers also found multiple guns at the scene, it added. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Phillip L. Walker, Jr., was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting on Coho Street, in Madison, on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The victim, who was also 18 years old, was found around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when emergency crews responded to the 2900 block of Coho St. to a report that someone had been shot. The individual, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital. MPD stated Sunday that he was stable.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene of the shooting, MPD noted.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

