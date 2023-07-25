Teens caught after high-speed chase ends in construction zone crash, Lodi police say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) – Two teenage boys left behind an injured 16-year-old girl early Monday morning when they ran off after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash, the Lodi Police Dept. reported.

According to its statement, the chase began around 3:30 a.m. when an officer spotted a car speeding down Water St./ State Hwy. 60 with its taillights apparently not turned on. When the officer tried to pull over the sedan, the driver allegedly kept going and the chase reportedly hit triple-digit speeds before the 2004 Cadillac DeVille crashed in a construction zone.

Two boys, ages 16 and 17 years old, took off running, the report continued. The girl, who had suffered a minor injury, was left with the car and was eventually taken to UW Hospital for treatment.

While the Cadillac had been reported stolen, investigators realized the older teen who had been driving was the car owner’s son, according to Lodi police. They tracked the boys to their home in Madison and caught up with them there.

The driver was booked for knowingly fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and speeding. While the 16-year-old boy who also allegedly ran away is accused of resisting and obstructing. His charges were referred to Dane Co. juvenile authorities, LPD noted.

