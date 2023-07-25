Watertown officer’s nose broken by man revived with Narcan, police say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – A man broke the nose of a Watertown police officer shortly after first responders revived him using Narcan, the Watertown Police Dept. reported.

In its release, the police department explained someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. to report the 32-year-old man was unresponsive and may be dead. While emergency crews rushed to the scene, dispatchers gave the caller instructions for how to perform CPR.

When officers arrived in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street, they determined the man likely overdosed and firefighters gave him a dose of Narcan, the police dept. continued.

When he came around, the officers tried to take him into custody and the man allegedly became combative. While trying to keep them from putting him in handcuffs, the man hit an officer in the face. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and, after medical crews cleared him, he was booked into the Dodge Co. jail on a count of resisting an officer, causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue damage.

An ambulance took the officer to the hospital to be treated for a broken nose, police said. No other information about the incident was released.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on the Beltline on Tuesday morning is disrupting rush hour traffic.
Deadly Beltline crash, tattoo fire likely linked, Madison police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the...
Name released of motorcyclist killed in Beltline crash linked to tattoo parlor fire
A fire caused significant damage at a tattoo parlor in Madison, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Fire at west Madison tattoo parlor being investigated as arson, MFD reports
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

Latest News

High levels of heat and humidity are expected through Friday.
Heat and Humidity Impact Southern Wisconsin
The Child Care Counts program has been a staple for local child care providers and working...
GOP rejects Gov. Evers’ budget proposal to make child care more accessible
American Heart Association Logo 2023
Boost mental, physical health with Bert Blain’s 30th annual Heart Walk in Janesville
Heat Concern: Protect Your Pets