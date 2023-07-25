Watertown officer’s nose broken by man revived with Narcan, police say

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – A man broke the nose of a Watertown police officer shortly after first responders revived him using Narcan, the Watertown Police Dept. reported.

In its release, the police department explained someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. to report the 32-year-old man was unresponsive and may be dead. While emergency crews rushed to the scene, dispatchers gave the caller instructions for how to perform CPR.

When officers arrived in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street, they determined the man likely overdosed and firefighters gave him a dose of Narcan, the police dept. continued.

When he came around, the officers tried to take him into custody and the man allegedly became combative. While trying to keep them from putting him in handcuffs, the man hit an officer in the face. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and, after medical crews cleared him, he was booked into the Dodge Co. jail on a count of resisting an officer, causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue damage.

An ambulance took the officer to the hospital to be treated for a broken nose, police said. No other information about the incident was released.

