Wisconsin law enforcement teams up with Midwest agencies for Speed Enforcement Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extra patrols will be out on Wednesday across Wisconsin and 10 other states as part of a nationwide push to curb speeding.

The Speed Awareness Day campaign will feature around 100 law enforcement state, county and local agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, to stop reckless driving. Officials also aim to educate drivers on the dangers of speeding.

Wisconsin State Patrol noted that there was a rise in the number of citations for driving 100+ mph during the pandemic, from 583 in 2019 to 1,403 in 2020. There were 1,159 of these citations in 2022.

Other states recognizing Speed Awareness Day include Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.

