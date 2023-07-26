1-on-1 with Mike Hastings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mike Hastings was hired as the sixth head men’s hockey coach at the University of Wisconsin. He sat down with NBC15 Sports Director Mike “Jocko” Jacques for a 1-on-1 interview.

Jocko: How are things going so far?

Hastings: Good. You know what, it seems like every day we push the rock up the hill a little bit further. I’m getting to know the guys a little bit more, and try to build those relationships, and getting acclimated to Madison, getting acclimated to the university and all the tremendous support systems we have around our program. I’m trying to utilize them as best as possible.

Jocko: How will your reign as head coach be different from all the guys before you?

Hastings: Well I wanna learn from their experiences. I’ve had an opportunity to get to know Mike when he was at St. Cloud State when I was there and he’s incredibly successful. And Tony came in and was one of the all time greats at this university and he’s been kind enough to lend a helping hand whenever needed. They did a great job, the previous staff, at recruiting this last freshman class. Excited about taking those young men and trying to help them reach their goals. You know what I think most head coaches kind of steal from everybody, steal from your experiences, your own when you were playing, the guys who mentored you and coached you: you learn some things you really like and you learn some things that ‘hey, I’m gonna do a little different.’

Hastings: Well first of all, opportunity. When Matt came in and sat down and was kind enough to sit down with my wife, myself and sell a vision: not just the idea that we need the hockey program to continue to move in the direction that we think of competing for championships, but actually providing an opportunity for these young men to grow and have balance in their life, so that when the game is done they can still contribute in a lot of different ways, not only to Madison and what happens as being a Badger, but really in life. And the last piece is I truly believe there’s not a lot of holes here, Wisconsin. I mean, you can have it all. I’ve been in the building when there’s been 15,000 people in it, it’s intimidating if you’re on the road, but it’s an opportunity for us to grow as a program too. So really there’s not anything missing, other than us going to work and trying to put the foundation and use the foundation that’s been here before to better all of us.

Jocko: What will a Coach Hastings team look like when you head over to the Kohl Center come fall?

Hastings: Well it’ll be one that’s hard to play against. I like to coach what I hate coaching against—and that’s a team that’s complete, that has everybody on the same page, be connected, play in units of five, and then be selfless. Be somebody that when you walk into the Kohl Center and you have an opportunity to say hey that’s our team, win or lose we wanna have a pride in what we do and how we do it.

Jocko: What’s one thing you can tell me that nobody knows?

Hastings: My time here we have been a little splintered, with my wife and I getting here and getting to learn a little bit, being out in Hilldale. When I first got into town, Mac and our staff or administration took my wife and I out to Harvey House, now I’m a northern Minnesota guy, I didn’t think I’d have to come to Wisconsin to learn what the perfect walleye is. We were at the Harvey House and had a perfect piece of walleye. So that was a great start, and since then it’s just continued to get better, so really from sunup to sundown I’ve enjoyed the experience up until this point. I can’t wait for us to get on the rink.

Jocko: You mention your wife, is she also excited about the move to Madison?

Hastings: Well you get that right in our world, and I’ve said this multiple times, I could go to Alaska and be happy coaching because it’s what we do, but the most important people are your family. And I can just say this: a year ago there were a couple of knocks on the door, and I’m always gonna talk to her before I make any decisions. You gotta check with the boss before you decide what you’re going to do. And to see her reaction when I said what do you think about Wisconsin and what do you think about Madison, and reading her expressions it was like hey you know what that’s not a bad idea. And so really it grew from that moment on, and really all of our experiences from that first conversation, from when Mac came to town and then really the entire university the community has put their arms around our family. It’s been a great experience so we’re all excited about it.

Hastings’ first game will be October 7 against Augustana.

