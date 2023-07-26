“Be Yourself” Love receives pre-camp text from Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the eve of his first training camp practice as the starting quarterback, Jordan Love received some advice via text from his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers.

The text simply telling Love to “be yourself.”

“He said just be yourself, have fun, enjoy it. It’s obviously my time now, and he just said be yourself. And I mean, that’s all you can do,” said Jordan Love.

The fourth year QB had an up-and-down day on the field. Fumbling the first snap of team periods in camp. Then Completing half of his passes, but not connecting on any of the deep balls into a stiff wind.

“Just day one that was one thing, I know we have to lock in on that. Day one you have to have those reps on that on deep balls. It takes time. It’s not going to be perfect on the deep ball. After today looking back i feel that was one thing with the throws i missed, wasn’t right over the shoulder like I wanted. The wind accounts for that. you’ll never make excuses for that. You just have to be able to play through it,” said Jordan Love.

It’s not Love’s first time at training camp by any means. Entering season number four, despite moving into a new role, Love is among the veterans in the locker room.

“That’s just how it goes. That’s just part of the game. I’ve been a back-up but I’ve been here,” said Love. “I’ve been around these guys. I’ve got a good feel for these guys. I have good relationships with these guys. It’s not like I’m a rookie coming in trying to learn things. I’ve been here. It’s just entering that new role, getting more reps at practice, eyes on you, things like that. At the end of the day it’s the same for as what I’ve been doing.”

