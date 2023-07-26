Bond set for suspect in weekend attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused in an attempted homicide on Madison’s south side on Sunday made his first appearance in a Dane Co. courtroom on Wednesday.

Phillip Walker, Jr., was arrested Monday and has been charged with attempted first-degree homicide in connection with the shooting, which the Madison Police Dept. described as likely targeted.

During Walker’s court appearance, the Dane Co. court commissioner set bond at $250,000 and scheduled the preliminary hearing for Aug. 8.

Walker was arrested Monday after members of the SWAT team served a warrant at a home in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail, MPD stated, adding that multiple guns were recovered. The criminal complaint against Walker pointed out that the gun used in the shooting was found on a woman who was in the home at the time.

MPD previously indicated the 18-year-old victim was found around 5:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 2900 block of Coho St. The criminal complaint states the victim’s mother had called 911 saying her son had been shot.

