CO poisoning blamed for deaths of 3 Marines, including Madison man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The deaths of three U.S. Marines, including one from Madison, is being blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office stated that autopsies were conducted Wednesday by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably,” Pender Co. Sheriff Alan Cutler said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

LCpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, a Madison man, and two other Marines were found unresponsive shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday, officials at Camp Lejeune indicated. The Marines identified the other two men as LCpl. Merax Dockery and LCpl. Ivan Garcia.

LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg (U.S. Marine Corps)

They were found after Pender Co. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station to investigate a report of a missing person. All three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators previously said they do not suspect foul play in their deaths.

Camp Lejeune is 30 miles north of Hampstead.

Kaltenberg, 19, had joined the Marines in May 2021 and was serving as a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marines Logistics Group. His previous assignments included stints in San Diego and Missouri. He had earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal, the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Dockery, 23, was a Motor Vehicle Operator, in the same battalion. Having served since July 2019, the Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, man had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Meritorious Service Commendation, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Garcia, 23, hailed from Naples, Florida. He had entered active duty in July 2019 and was also a Motor Vehicle Operator in the battalion. His medals included the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

