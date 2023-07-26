Columbia County Fair marking 172 years

Wednesday kicks off five days of the Columbia County fair from the Fair Ground in Portage.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The community is walking into another five-day fair for a 172nd year from the Columbia County Fair Ground Wednesday.

Now through through Sunday July 30, the fairgrounds will be buzzing from from dusk to dawn with the buildings opening from 10a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The fair highlights project efforts from area 4-H groups and FFA students. There will be dozens of vendors, educational exhibitions, a wine garden and various live events held in the grandstand including tractor pulls, a demolition derby and rodeo.

For the grandstand schedule and ticket pricing see here.

The 2023 Columbia County Fair dates are July 26 at 5p.m. through July 30 at 4p.m.

