Columbia County Fair marking 172 years

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The community is walking into another five-day fair for a 172nd year from the Columbia County Fair Ground Wednesday.

Now through through Sunday July 30, the fairgrounds will be buzzing from from dusk to dawn with the buildings opening from 10a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The fair highlights project efforts from area 4-H groups and FFA students. There will be dozens of vendors, educational exhibitions, a wine garden and various live events held in the grandstand including tractor pulls, a demolition derby and rodeo.

severe thunderstorms rolling through portage right now here at the columbia county fairgrounds @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/x38OCyfZRm — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) July 26, 2023

For the grandstand schedule and ticket pricing see here.

The 2023 Columbia County Fair dates are July 26 at 5p.m. through July 30 at 4p.m.

