First Alert Days Continue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is 2 out of 4 for our scheduled First Alert Days. It will be interesting to see what highs we get around the area and where. This morning and early afternoon, most of the area was seeing clouds, showers, and thunderstorms moving through. Madison Airport received 1/4″ by early afternoon. All this rain has also added a lot of moisture into the atmosphere making us very humid right now. With low afternoon temperatures in the upper 79s, the RH was near 95%.

Soon these clouds will start breaking and the sum will be back out again for quite a while with sunset near 8:30 pm. We still have plenty of time for a rising jump in temperatures and I have no doubt that we could see some low 90s on our make with Feels Like temperatures into the mid-90s.

Because of the rain we received on Wednesday, expected to wake up to some patchy fog on Thursday that should start burning off by later morning. Thursday will continue to be a mostly sunny day and temperatures are expected to be the hottest this week with highs fro into the lower 90s for some.

Friday will be another hot day but we’re going to add in the chance for some severe weather. There will be two chances during that day that we could see some active weather, morning and evening. Hail and damaging winds will be the biggest risk with these cells. Temperatures should have no problem getting back into the 90s on Friday where there will be plenty of areas to see sun and heating. Areas that are seeing lots of clouds and showers throughout the day may only get into the upper 80s.

