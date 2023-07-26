Flames cut through roof of Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – An early morning fire tore through the attic and second floor of a Beloit home on Wednesday, according to the city’s fire department.

In a Facebook post, the Beloit Fire Department reported firefighters could see flames shooting through the roof of the house in the 800 block of Wisconsin Ave., when they arrived around 4:30 a.m.

The home was divided into two units, BFD explained, saying everyone on both sides was able to get out safely. They were not allowed to return to the home and the Red Cross is helping them find shelter.

No injuries were reported. BFD also expressed its appreciation to the fire departments in the Town of Beloit, Janesville, Harlem-Roscoe, and Footville for their help.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.