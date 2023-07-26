Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Rock & Green Co.

Chance of Thunderstorms Early Today

Heat Indices Near or Above 100 degrees

Hottest & most humid: Thursday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Green and Rock Co. until 8:15 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days remain in place ahead of even more heat and humidity today, Thursday, and Friday. Make sure you, your kids, and your pets are drinking plenty of water if you’re spending time outside this week!

First Alert Weather Days through Friday. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

A warm front will begin to move through Wednesday morning around daybreak, sparking up scattered thunderstorms around the area. Our severe threat is low, but a stronger cell or two with small hail and gusty winds is possible, especially north of Madison. Storms will wrap up before noon, but unfortunately, the humidity will increase behind the front. Though high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90, heat indices will remain in the lower to middle 90s for most.

Looking Ahead...

The heat will peak on Thursday as the most humid air moves through. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat indices near or over 100° in the late afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny. Our final Alert Day on Friday will be a few degrees cooler but still very humid. There’s a chance for a few scattered storms Friday afternoon.

Humidity will begin to drop off through the weekend, with high temperatures back in the mid to lower 80s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.