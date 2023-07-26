Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Rock & Green Co.

First Alert Days: Today through Friday
Thunderstorms roll through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday morning before giving way to more hot weather.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
  • Chance of Thunderstorms Early Today
  • Heat Indices Near or Above 100 degrees
  • Hottest & most humid: Thursday
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Green and Rock Co. until 8:15 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days remain in place ahead of even more heat and humidity today, Thursday, and Friday. Make sure you, your kids, and your pets are drinking plenty of water if you’re spending time outside this week!

First Alert Weather Days through Friday.
First Alert Weather Days through Friday.(wmtv)
Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

A warm front will begin to move through Wednesday morning around daybreak, sparking up scattered thunderstorms around the area. Our severe threat is low, but a stronger cell or two with small hail and gusty winds is possible, especially north of Madison. Storms will wrap up before noon, but unfortunately, the humidity will increase behind the front. Though high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90, heat indices will remain in the lower to middle 90s for most.

Looking Ahead...

The heat will peak on Thursday as the most humid air moves through. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat indices near or over 100° in the late afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny. Our final Alert Day on Friday will be a few degrees cooler but still very humid. There’s a chance for a few scattered storms Friday afternoon.

Humidity will begin to drop off through the weekend, with high temperatures back in the mid to lower 80s.

Latest News

Hot & Humid through Friday
First Alert Days Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Even hotter temps ahead
High levels of heat and humidity are expected through Friday.
Heat and Humidity Impact Southern Wisconsin