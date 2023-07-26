Janesville man accused of multiple child sexual assaults

Kyle Dean was arrested Tuesday on multiple child sexual assault charges.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday on trio of child sexual assault charges that trace back more than a decade, according to the police department.

In a statement, the Janesville Police Dept. reported Kyle Dean was arrested on a warrant for three counts of first-degree child sexual assault and booked into the Rock Co. jail.

The statement did not detail the allegations against him. The police department noted the alleged crimes happened around 2007 and its investigators had opened their case within the past year. Investigators indicated there were multiple victims in the case.

His initial appearance in a Rock Co. court was set for Wednesday afternoon, court records show.

