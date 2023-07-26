Madison homeless shelter prepares to service community amid heat wave

The hot weather may make you wonder where people can go if they do not have a place to stay.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The hot weather may make you wonder where people can go if they do not have a place to stay. One homeless shelter says they are making extra preparations to keep people safe.

The Salvation Army of Dane County says they have plenty of water and their air conditioners are on high. Not only do people have to monitor their body temperatures--they also need food. The organization is a women and emergency family shelter. Around 5:30 p.m. every day, people are welcomed in for a hot meal and a place to cool off.

Shelter Manager Merissa Barber-Smith says her staff prepares for extremely hot days. She says she tries to meet the needs of all.

“We do have a gym in case we have over flex of people, which is like up and ready just in case and during these days with the heat we have extreme weather nights,” Barber-Smith said. “Which means no matter who you are or what you are, what behavior issue you have, you’re allowed in during this heat. So, that way you’re not outside feeling the full effects.”

The organization does not have a limit on the number of days a person can stay.

