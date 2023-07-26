Pet of the Week: Berd is the Werd!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – This week’s pet of the week just arrived from Texas and, judging by the response in the newsroom, will find his fur-ever home in Wisconsin soon – very soon.

Three-month-old Berd was lovingly described as a ‘muppet’ by staff at the Dane Co. Humane Society. One quick look at the little guy and it is easy to see why.

The camera definitely loves Berd – probably, as much as he loves everybody – as these pictures show. Of course, all that puppy energy means he’s still a bit wriggly when you want to fill your camera with photos of him.

Autoplay Caption

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.