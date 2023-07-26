Pet of the Week: Berd is the Werd

Meet Berd. He's waiting for his fur-ever home at the Dane Co. Humane Society.
Meet Berd. He's waiting for his fur-ever home at the Dane Co. Humane Society.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – This week’s pet of the week just arrived from Texas and, judging by the response in the newsroom, will find his fur-ever home in Wisconsin soon – very soon.

Three-month-old Berd was lovingly described as a ‘muppet’ by staff at the Dane Co. Humane Society. One quick look at the little guy and it is easy to see why.

The camera definitely loves Berd – probably, as much as he loves everybody – as these pictures show. Of course, all that puppy energy means he’s still a bit wriggly when you want to fill your camera with photos of him.

