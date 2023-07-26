Rock Co. text-to-911 temporarily out of service

Rock County 911 Communications Center
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The text-to-911 service in Rock County will be temporarily unavailable due to a phone system testing period, the Rock County Communications Office explained Wednesday.

Rock County is starting a testing period to merge its phone system with NextGeneration 911 technology.

Residents can still call 911 for an emergency, as well as the non-emergency number 608-757-2244.

Rock Co. Communications expects this testing period to end on Aug. 17, and added it will provide an update on when the systems are functional.

