Sheriff: Grant Co. man convicted of shooting soon-to-be son-in-law

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Livingston man pleaded guilty Tuesday to allegations he tried to kill his soon-to-be son-in-law at a Grant Co. bar, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

Moments after his plea, Todd Holder was sentenced to 13 years in prison, plus seven more years of extended supervision, court records show. His plea comes after prosecutors reduced the charge against him to second-degree attempted homicide.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office explained Holder was drinking with Ari Williams, the man who was about to join his family, at Hell Inn Bar in the early morning hours of June 19, 2021.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, their joking led to comments that were taken as racially biased and Holder shoved Williams to the ground. At that point, Holder returned home, got a gun, and returned to the Livingston bar.

When he returned, Holder allegedly called Williams outside, Sheriff Nate Dreckman’s statement continued. After he was outside, Holder allegedly shot him four times in the abdomen and, after Williams was on the ground, shot him in the face.

The statement noted a witness saw the shooting and added that Holder claimed Williams came at him.

