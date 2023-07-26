Stretch of Atwood Ave. to be closed in both directions for construction

A small stretch of Atwood Avenue will be fully closed for about a month as crews continue to reconstruct the street on Madison’s east side.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small stretch of Atwood Avenue will be fully closed for about a month as crews continue to reconstruct the street on Madison’s east side.

Atwood Avenue will be completely shut down between Fair Oaks Avenue and Oakridge Avenue/Sugar Avenue starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 31. Construction workers will install the water main, sanitary and storm sewers.

City of Madison Project Manager Andrew Zwieg pointed out that this closure marks the last major phase of the Atwood Ave. reconstruction project.

“This work is essential for pavement conditions as well as pedestrian and bicycle access around the neighborhood,” Zwieg said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as work progresses.”

The City of Madison advised residents to use Ludington Avenue, Welch Avenue, Center Avenue or Garrison Avenue to access their properties. Those visiting Olbrich Botanical Gardens or the Olbrich Park Boat Launch will need to head there from the south using Walter Street.

The entire Atwood Ave. project is expected to be finished this fall.

