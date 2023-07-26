Teen accused of stabbing 14-year-old pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The teenager accused of trying to kill a 14-year-old boy over an incident that began a Madison middle school pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Lanagsha Crawford, 17, returned to Dane Co. court where she was arraigned on an attempted first-degree homicide charge. During the hearing, the Judge Chris Taylor approved a minor change to the conditions placed on Crawford’s $5,000 bond. A pre-trial conference is set for September 5.

The victim in the Jan. 18 attack on Madison’s north side was seriously injured in the incident and the first officers to arrive on scene had to take life-saving measures to save him, the Madison Police Dept. reported at the time.

According to the criminal complaint, MPD officers were called Tuesday to the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue for reports of a stabbing. A group of people waved over an officer to the victim, who was unconscious. The officer noted he had a “dime-sized” stab wound on the upper left part of his chest, according to the complaint.

Officers asked the boy later if he knew who stabbed him and he said no, but thought the person was a “female.” The complaint states that the victim required cardiac surgery. The complaint also states that the child was stabbed in the heart and doctors said if he had been stabbed 3 mm deeper, he could have died.

The complaint recalled the events after the stabbing, when an officer noticed a parent standing nearby who the officer realized was at Sherman Middle School earlier that day for an incident. When the officer asked the parent if the situation at the school was related to the stabbing, the parent said they were related and that the same group of people was involved in both incidents.

According to the complaint, an officer spoke with another woman who said she was in a brief fight with the suspect and that it was broken up quickly. She said she was trying to leave when two other people started to fight, which she said is when the victim stepped in trying to “protect” or break up the fight. It was at this point when Crawford, who was 16 years old at the time, stabbed the 14-year-old child, the woman alleges in the complaint.

Crawford corroborated what the woman said about getting into a fight with her. However, the complaint cites the teen suspect saying that the victim started fighting with someone she knew. The complaint alleges that she admitted to stabbing the victim once and said he did not have a weapon. She described the weapon she had as a kitchen knife.

When a detective later spoke to Crawford, an officer heard her say she got rid of the knife she used in the attack at Milwaukee Street. The officer went to the area and found a knife on the road. The teen also told officers that her aunt allegedly asked her to get rid of the knife, according to the complaint.

When an officer spoke with the Crawford’s family member, she said there had been a fight at Sherman Middle School which she was involved with. According to the complaint, she said she received a call from a family member of one of the people involved in the fight, who wanted to meet up and resolve or discuss the situation. She arrived at Warner Park, along with Crawford and other individuals. The complaint states that the woman was talking with one of the people who called her when groups of children got out of cars and fights broke out before calls of someone getting stabbed were made. She then drove away and dropped the teen suspect at her mother’s home.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.