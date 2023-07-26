JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A tree fell and crashed through the roof of a Janesville family’s home during severe thunderstorms Wednesday morning.

A Rock County family has a lot to cleanup after a tree fell on top of their house during heavy thunder, lighting and rain around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jasmine, Chris Meade and their daughter live in the house on N. Concord Dr. in Janesville where they lost power when the tree limb in their backyard split from the tree, fell on to their roof, crashing into the home.

The family was home at the time, but said no one was hurt. The tree crashed into the Meade’s daughter’s bedroom.

Tree limb topples over, crashes into Janesville home during thunderstorm (Marcus Aarsvold)

Neighbor Millie Janisch was watching television in her sunroom during the storm, heard lightning, thunder and the loud crash. When she realized it was more than just the storm, she opened her blind and saw the tree had crashed into the Meade family’s house.

Janisch spoke to the Meade’s daughter and offered the family food and a place to stay, but said they went to stay with extended family in the area.

”We were very very thankful. A house can be repaired, damage can be fixed, but people cannot. So I felt like God was just really watching over that household today,” Janisch said. ”If it had fallen in a different direction it would’ve come on our sunroom and it could’ve hurt us. I did think about that. So, fortunate that nobody got hurt and hopefully the insurance will cover everything for them and they can get it cleaned up.”

Jasmine Meade spoke to NBC15 News on the phone but was too shaken up to speak on camera Wednesday. She said they’re currently assessing the damage and taking care of their pets who were also rattled by the storm damage.

Meade and Janisch said the Janesville Fire Department and a tree service company responded to the crash.

