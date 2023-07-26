UW’s Allen named to pre-season All-Big Ten team
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The season has not even started yet and Wisconsin’s star running back is already bringing home honors.
On Wednesday, Braelon Allen was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. He was one of ten players conference-wide picked by a media panel for the award.
The announcement comes as the Big Ten’s Media Days are set to begin in Indianapolis. Allen is expected to attend the event, along with eight of the other nine pre-season picks, the conference announcement notes.
Last Season, Allen rushed for 1,242 yards and reached the end zone 11 times. This year, he will be looking for his third straight thousand-yard season as the Badgers look to rebound under new head coach Luke Fickell.
Full list of the Pre-season All-Big Ten:
|East
|West
|Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland
|Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
|Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
|Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
|Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Tyler Nubin, DB, Minnesota
|Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State
|Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
