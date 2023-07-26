UW’s Allen named to pre-season All-Big Ten team

The UW running back was one of ten players in the conference who received the honor.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The season has not even started yet and Wisconsin’s star running back is already bringing home honors.

On Wednesday, Braelon Allen was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. He was one of ten players conference-wide picked by a media panel for the award.

The announcement comes as the Big Ten’s Media Days are set to begin in Indianapolis. Allen is expected to attend the event, along with eight of the other nine pre-season picks, the conference announcement notes.

Last Season, Allen rushed for 1,242 yards and reached the end zone 11 times. This year, he will be looking for his third straight thousand-yard season as the Badgers look to rebound under new head coach Luke Fickell.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen during second half of an NCAA football game against...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen during second half of an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsins 17-14.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Full list of the Pre-season All-Big Ten:

EastWest
Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, MarylandJer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Blake Corum, RB, MichiganCooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
J.J. McCarthy, QB, MichiganBrevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio StateTyler Nubin, DB, Minnesota
Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn StateBraelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

