All-City Swim Meet beats the heat at Goodman Pool

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Swimmers from across the Madison area get the chance to show off their skills this week as the All-City Championship Swim Meet returns for its 61st year.

Goodman Pool is hosting the event for the first time. Officials say the event first started at a beach on Lake Monona and is now rotated around 13 pools with 2,000 swimmers competing.

As both swimmers and spectators are set to brave the extreme heat, organizers say they are offering multiple ways to stay cool.

“The heat is hot,” All City Meet Communications and Coach Jason Klimowicz, “It’s kind of oppressive. But we have a water wagon over there and we have cooling towels that are going around. And the volunteers are getting water and gatorade.”

Preliminaries continue tomorrow with the finals on Saturday. The pool is set to reopen for regular swimming starting Monday.

