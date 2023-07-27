Ammonia leak forces evacuation of Sun Prairie chocolate maker

An ammonia leak at a Sun Prairie chocolate maker forced all the employees to evacuate at the beginning of their shift Thursday morning.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An ammonia leak at a Sun Prairie chocolate maker forced all the employees to evacuate at the beginning of their shift Thursday morning.

According to firefighters, employees at Devon’s Chocolates arrived around five a.m. and could smell something odd. They called the Sun Prairie Fire Dept., who brought in the Madison Fire Department’s hazardous materials team.

After contacting SPFD, the employees left the factory, the fire department continued. When crews arrived at the scene, in the 1500 block of Clarmar Drive, they determined the odor was ammonia and contained the source. By 10 a.m., they had moved on to ventilating the building.

No one was injured in the incident, and firefighters noted that everyone with the business was very cooperative with their investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
Surveillance camera footage shows the fire at a Madison tattoo parlor that investigators allege...
Owner started fire at Madison Tattoo parlor, died in crash minutes later
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle vs....
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash

Latest News

Ammonia leak forces evacuation of Sun Prairie chocolate maker
The Internet Discount Finder website can help qualifying Wisconsin residents find cheaper or...
New website helps qualifying people in Wisconsin find cheap or free broadband
Green Bay police detectives interview Taylor Schabusiness in February 2022
WATCH LIVE: Taylor Schabusiness trial moves to second phase on her mental state
A teenager was arrested after a police chase involving a stolen car in Madison, on Thursday,...
MPD: 15-year-old driving stolen car arrested after chase in Madison