Ammonia leak forces evacuation of Sun Prairie chocolate maker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An ammonia leak at a Sun Prairie chocolate maker forced all the employees to evacuate at the beginning of their shift Thursday morning.

According to firefighters, employees at Devon’s Chocolates arrived around five a.m. and could smell something odd. They called the Sun Prairie Fire Dept., who brought in the Madison Fire Department’s hazardous materials team.

After contacting SPFD, the employees left the factory, the fire department continued. When crews arrived at the scene, in the 1500 block of Clarmar Drive, they determined the odor was ammonia and contained the source. By 10 a.m., they had moved on to ventilating the building.

No one was injured in the incident, and firefighters noted that everyone with the business was very cooperative with their investigation.

