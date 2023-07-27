AtwoodFest comes back to Madison this weekend

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the sweltering heat lets up this weekend, AtwoodFest is bringing 30 bands for a celebration of live music and a fundraiser.

Festival Music Director Rӧkker says AtwoodFest is about enjoying live music and supporting local musicians.

“We do it for the musicians,” Rӧkker said. “They have a great festival, they have a great time playing brilliant performances, but the fans, the community, the people that get together. They dance, they laugh, they talk. It’s a very happy crowd, and it’s really the epitome of community building.”

AtwoodFest also functions as a fundraiser for Madison’s Barrymore Theatre, SASY Neighborhood Association, and Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

Performances are scheduled across 3 stages Saturday and Sunday. Some of the stages have been moved from previous years, so be sure to check out the AtwoodFest website for more info.

