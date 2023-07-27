Bike MS raises money, awareness for those affected by Multiple sclerosis

More than 20,000 people are living with Multiple sclerosis here in Wisconsin. Every year, hundreds of cyclists gather for two days to ride and raise money.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Longtime rider and volunteer, Christin Harding joined NBC15′s Leigh Mills Monday, as well as Katrina Rye with the Wisconsin Chapter of the National MS Society.

