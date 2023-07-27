Bluey’s stage show hits Madison in a couple weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Nearly a year after tickets went on sale, Bluey’s big visit to Madison is just around the corner and there is still time to get tickets and get in on the fun.

The popular kids’ TV show brings its first live act to the Overture Center for two shows each day on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sun. Aug. 13. Tickets for “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!” range from $25 to $55, the theater said.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live-theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co.,” director Rosemary Myers said.

More information on the performance is available at blueylive.com. Tickets can be purchased at overture.org.

For those who don’t know, the show centers around Bluey, a 6-year-old Australian Blue Heeler puppy, who the Overture Center explained “loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun.”

The TV show airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney+. The Overture Center noted last year that the Emmy-award winning show has been the #1 most watched TV series on Disney Junior with kids ages 2-6 in the U.S. since March 2021.

“We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America,” Myers continued.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.