Janesville events to enjoy in the last month of summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With only one month left of summer, there are several events happening in Janesville to help people enjoy the warm weather in August.

Christine Rebout from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau highlighted four in particular.

First, Skelly’s Farm Market is hosting the Skelly Sunflower Experience. You can walk through over 5 acres of gorgeous sunflowers, check out viewing platforms, and take tons of cute photos.

A specialty flower area features almost 20 different types of sunflowers. Dates for opening are approximate and based on Mother Nature, but the experience is generally open about 2.5 weeks from late July to early August.

Second, the 65th annual Tallman Arts Festival is the first weekend of August from August 5-6. There will be many different selections of art including tapestry, jewelry, paintings and photography from over 60 vendors. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And the next weekend on Saturday is the third event Rebout mentioned. The Riverside Music Festival and Lions Chicken Roast.

The event will have live music, shuffleboard and pickleball, family activities, a splashpad and more all between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. And of course you can purchase a chicken dinner.

Finally, the Great Midwest Pro Rodeo and Bull Riding is at the Rock County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20. Champion cowboys and cowgirls, bucking horses and bulls will be performing from across the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, there will be rodeo clowns, live music and vendors throughout the weekend.

