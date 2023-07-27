Crash closes Iowa Co. highway, medical helicopter responds, sheriff’s office reports

RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of an Iowa Co. highway is closed Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders for several agencies have been called to the scene along Highway 18/151, at the Co. Hwy. T intersection. A medical helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 151/18 are closed because of the wreck. Drivers are being asked to turn south onto Co. Hwy. T and then take Co. Road K back to the highway.

Authorities were called to the wreck around 11:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported. It did not provide details about what happened. No information has been released at this time regarding how many people may have been hurt in the crash.

Drivers are being asked to

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.