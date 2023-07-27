Former Sauk Prairie detective charged with resisting or obstructing an officer

Joel Ludowitz
Joel Ludowitz(WMTV)
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Sauk Prairie police detective is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer seven months after resigning from the department during an internal investigation. That former detective is Joel Ludowitz.

NBC15 Investigates started getting tips from viewers back in January involving controversy surrounding Ludowitz’s seemingly sudden departure from the police department on January 13. Open records show Ludowitz resigned during an “internal investigation.”

The resignation came two weeks after a single vehicle car crash in Prairie Du Sac on New Year’s Eve. The Wisconsin State crash report shows the car involved is owned by Ludowitz. The report shows the KIA hit a curb, bridge rail, traffic sign and a tree, and it was investigated as a hit and run. Sauk Prairie Officer Paul Deuman is listed as the investigating officer. Documents show he was put on leave from the department three days later.

The criminal complaint was filed against Ludowitz on Tuesday. His initial court appearance is on September 6 in Sauk County Court.

