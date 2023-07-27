Heat Advisory Today

First Alert Days: Today and Friday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Heat Advisory from Noon until 8:00 pm
  • Heat Indices Near or Above 100 degrees
  • Cooler and Less Humid this Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days remain in place ahead of even more heat and humidity today and Friday. Make sure you, your kids, and your pets are drinking plenty of water if you’re spending time outside this week! A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8:00 pm today.

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine to the region today. Temperatures will rocket upward into the lower to middle 90s. A cold front will begin to edge in from the northwest later today. It will kick up a few thunderstorms well to the northwest overnight and again on Friday. A few strong or severe thunderstorms with hail and gusty winds are possible, especially north of Madison. Storms will wrap up before daybreak an hot and humid conditions will settle in once again for Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s, heat indices will peak near 100.

Looking Ahead...

Humidity will begin to drop off Friday night and into the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 80s.

