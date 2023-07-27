Heat and Storms Tomorrow

Heat continues into Friday

Severe storms possible

Relief comes for the weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tonight temperatures will be slow to make their way down from the lower 90s we reached earlier today. Added humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable across the region.

Overnight we could see some thunderstorms moving through the area and with them could see some gusty winds and heavy downpours. Overnight lows will only reach down into the lower 70s.

What’s Coming Up...

Friday will be another very hot day with highs easily breaking into the lower 90-degree range. Heat index values will likely feel more like 100 to 105 during the afternoon.

A cold front will be moving in and with that, some severe thunderstorms will be in the making along the front. The biggest risk will be gusty and damaging winds and heavy downpours for our area later tomorrow afternoon through the evening with the possibility of gusty and damaging winds.

Looking Ahead...

Some very nice and comfortable changes are in store for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures drop back down to near normal as a drier and sunnier airmass moves in.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.