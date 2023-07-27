Heat and Storms Tomorrow

Friday ends our heat streak
Evening storms could bring destructive winds
Evening storms could bring destructive winds(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Heat continues into Friday
  • Severe storms possible
  • Relief comes for the weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tonight temperatures will be slow to make their way down from the lower 90s we reached earlier today.  Added humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable across the region.

Overnight we could see some thunderstorms moving through the area and with them could see some gusty winds and heavy downpours. Overnight lows will only reach down into the lower 70s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Friday will be another very hot day with highs easily breaking into the lower 90-degree range. Heat index values will likely feel more like 100 to 105 during the afternoon.

A cold front will be moving in and with that, some severe thunderstorms will be in the making along the front.  The biggest risk will be gusty and damaging winds and heavy downpours for our area later tomorrow afternoon through the evening with the possibility of gusty and damaging winds.

Looking Ahead...

Some very nice and comfortable changes are in store for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures drop back down to near normal as a drier and sunnier airmass moves in.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
Surveillance camera footage shows the fire at a Madison tattoo parlor that investigators allege...
Owner started fire at Madison Tattoo parlor, died in crash minutes later
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle vs....
Names released of 2 killed in Madison motorcycle-pedestrian crash

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8:00 pm today.
Heat Advisory Today
First Alert Days: Today and Friday
Heat Advisory Today
Real feel near 100
First Alert Days Continue
Welcome changes coming this weekend
More Heat Thursday