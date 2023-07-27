Janesville man celebrating 103rd birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - World War II veteran and Janesville resident Sal Perce turned 103 today.

The Lakeside Fire Department a several kids joined him at the Edgerton Culver’s to celebrate.

Perce received our Making a Difference in 2019 because of his volunteer work at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. He was still volunteering there at age 101.

“I like finding people I can talk to, help them with whatever it is,” Perce said. “I find it refreshing. Sometimes when I don’t get my relief” (the next volunteer doesn’t show up) “I’ll stay around an extra hour or so. It doesn’t matter to me. I enjoy being here.”

Perce also served in the U.S. Army for 3 1/2 years. He says people who see him volunteer are impressed by how old he is, but he still keeps serving.

“You’re never too old,” Perce said. “There’s always something you can do. I enjoy being here.”

Perce said he has three secrets to a long life: doctors, pharmacists and a glass of red wine every night.

