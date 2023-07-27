Madison businesses who serve alcohol encouraged to take free ‘Safer Bar’ training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keeping Madison’s bar scene safe -- that is the goal of a federally funded program Madison leaders are encouraging establishments to take advantage of.

The ‘Safer Bar’ program was established in 2016 by the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center. The training is intended to provide bar staff with tools to reduce the probability of conflict while customers are under the influence.

“So, they learn how to de-escalate conflict when it occurs, to intervene, to stop harm, and to maintain safety inside businesses that support Madison’s vibrant nightlife,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “This idea came from the Isthmus Safety Initiative, which is in part coordinated with the resident committee of folks who bring experience from their lives and their institutions across the city.”

Assistant Bar Manager at State Line Distillery Courtney Deisch says not everyone who enters their business knows their alcohol limit.

“Something that I always pay really close attention to is people’s eyes, and whether or not they’re able to focus and hold my eye focus because I know that some people don’t react by slurring their words or by stumbling,” Deisch said.

She says it’s not only up to customers, but staff, to recognize the signs.

“We do have people that come from other bars around us that have already been drinking, which can also be hard to navigate,” she said. “For their own safety and for others, and how to be able to tell a guest, ‘Hey, you know what, for your safety I’m going to give you water. You need some water right now, you don’t need to be drinking anymore.’”

“Safer Bar’ training is now free and available for all establishments in Madison that serve alcohol. Madison leaders gathered in Downtown Madison Thursday, urging businesses to utilize the tool.

“Alcohol does not cause sexual violence. The cause of sexual violence is people who wish to harm others, and that there is real danger in blaming alcohol instead of holding people accountable for their actions,” Executive Director RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center Dana Pellebon said.

The extra training and sticker on the front door of businesses ensures customers know they are supported.

“If there’s ever a moment when say someone feels unsafe around someone that they’ve encountered, or maybe they’re just on a date and they feel unsafe on that date, that they can come to the bar staff and say, ‘Hey, I need some help,’ and that we will be there for them 100%,” Deisch said.

For more information on Safer Bar training, visit https://www.thercc.org/safer-bar.

