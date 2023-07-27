Madison rents rising much faster than national average, survey finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A new report shows just how fast rent is rising in Madison. Spoiler Alert: It’s much faster than most of the rest of the country.

The rental platform Zumper found the cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin’s capital jumped to $1,650 per month. That is an 11.5% spike in the past year and more than triples the increase nationwide (3.2%).

Renters in Madison needing only one bedroom are not getting a break either, seeing their rents spike by more than 10% over last summer, the website reports. They are paying, on average, $1,460 per month, which Zumper reported was the 39th highest rate among the 100 cities it surveyed.

For comparison, Madison’s rents far outpace the only other Wisconsin city included in Zumper’s report, Milwaukee. One-bedroom renters did see a bigger increase than their Madison counterparts (12.80%), but that still left them paying $1,060 per month.

Milwaukee residents can even get an extra bedroom at a cheaper price, on average, than those in Madison. Two-bedroom prices in Milwaukee came in at $1,210 per month, or $250 per month less than Madison.

