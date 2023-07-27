MPD: 15-year-old driving stolen car arrested after chase in Madison

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison Police Dept. officers caught up with a 15-year-old suspect who ran off after abandoning the stolen vehicle he had been driving, an MPD report stated.

According to police, officers spotted the teen early Thursday morning driving the vehicle near the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and Milwaukee Street. He allegedly drove off as officers tried stopping him around 1:30 a.m.

The car chase wound down after the teen drove over spike strips laid ahead of his vehicle, the MPD statement continued. He allegedly jumped out near Stoughton Road and started running. Officers reported he hopped a fence and cut through a wooded area before Dane Co. deputies, who had joined the pursuit, ran him down.

He has since been booked into the Dane Co. juvenile reception center. The MPD report stated the vehicle had been stolen in Fitchburg.

