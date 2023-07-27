MPD officers hear gunshots while responding to shots fired call

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man after hearing gunshots downtown while already responding to a shots fired call, according to a report.

The police department explained officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Gilman Street for shots fired. Officers say they saw a man in an alleyway, and he ran away.

The suspect ran through a sandwich shop leading to a Johnson St. hotel before police arrested him. MPD stated the man allegedly had a holster and magazine on him.

The 21-year-old is accused of resisting and a probation hold.

Police reported no injuries or property damage from the shots fired.

