New human milk dispensary in Madison increasing access to pediatric patients in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes (Milk Bank WGL) and UnityPoint Health - Meriter have teamed up to provide families in Madison with pasteurized human donor milk.

This is the first time this service is being offered, according to hospital and only the second dispensary in the Madison area.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter in a release says this joint effort increases access to lifesaving, critical nutrition for pediatric patients in need.

The dispensary at the hospital’s outpatient pharmacy will allow families to purchase pasteurized donor milk for ‘short-term emergency use at a low cost’.

“Becoming a Donor Milk Dispensary in Madison will be an invaluable resource for local families, helping infants thrive by making donated breast milk safe and easily accessible in our community,” said Lindsay Harris, ambulatory pharmacy manager at UnityPoint Health - Meriter.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter has become the first hospital in the state to open a human donor milk dispensary. Tune into #TMS to hear how the service is already helping the community’s tiniest 🍼🍼@nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/aXMAPmeMY7 — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) July 27, 2023

Milk donations come from healthy, lactating people who are screened and approved as donors through Milk Bank WGL. Once collected donations are transported to the milk bank’s processing facility in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, where the milk is then pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria.

One more layer of inspection is provided when the pasteurized milk is tested by a third-party lab. From there the milk is distributed to hospitals and outpatients across Wisconsin and Illinois.

Families can access the outpatient pharmacy in the lobby of the hospital, located at 202 S. Park Street. Pharmacy hours are 7 a.m.- 8 p.m., Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To confirm milk availability, you may call the outpatient pharmacy at (608) 417-6009. You can find out more about accessing or donating human milk here.

