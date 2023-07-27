New website helps qualifying people in Wisconsin find cheap or free broadband

The Internet Discount Finder website can help qualifying Wisconsin residents find cheaper or free Internet access.
The Internet Discount Finder website can help qualifying Wisconsin residents find cheaper or free Internet access.(Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A new state-run website promises to help qualifying people in Wisconsin find cheaper – or even free – broadband internet service or other discounts.

On Thursday, the Evers Administration unveiled the Internet Discount Finder website, which it explained was created with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and the state Dept. of Public Instruction. Several phone numbers were also provided for those who cannot go online.

“Affordability is a consistent barrier to many who need broadband,” PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said. “In minutes, eligible residents can learn about free and discounted internet service plans or begin enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program.”

Anyone in Wisconsin who wants to see if they qualify for a discount or cheaper broadband can go to the website and enter their address along with information to determine their eligibility. The website will find the plans they qualify for and how they can enroll in the program that funds the discounts, the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The initiative offers discounts of up to $30 per month for broadband service. Households on Tribal Lands could receive up to $75 per month.

“This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like healthcare, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing,” Gov. Tony Evers added.

The Evers Administration notes people without internet access can still find help by calling:

  • Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline at (608) 267-3595;
  • Affordable Connectivity Program at (877) 384-2575;
  • Federal Lifeline Support Center at (800) 234-9473; and
  • Wisconsin 2-1-1, which connects to thousands of nonprofit and government services across the state.

More information can be found on the Broadband Consumer Resources page or GetInternet.gov.

