One dead in Iowa Co. crash

TOWN OF BRIGHAM, Wis. (WMTV) – A Barneveld man died late Thursday morning in a crash on an Iowa Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported in an update.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a truck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 18/151 around 11:15 a.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer just past the Co. Hwy. T intersection. The semi driver was not hurt in the crash, the report noted.

As of 4 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 18/151 remain closed after the crash. Drivers are being asked to turn south onto Co. Hwy. T and then take Co. Road K back to the highway.

In the statement, Sheriff Michael Pearson added that six first responders needed to be treated at the scene for heat-related illnesses.

A stretch of an Iowa Co. highway is closed Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed. (WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

