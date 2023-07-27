One dead in Iowa Co. crash

A stretch of an Iowa Co. highway is closed Thursday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOWN OF BRIGHAM, Wis. (WMTV) – A Barneveld man died late Thursday morning in a crash on an Iowa Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported in an update.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a truck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 18/151 around 11:15 a.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer just past the Co. Hwy. T intersection. The semi driver was not hurt in the crash, the report noted.

As of 4 p.m., the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 18/151 remain closed after the crash. Drivers are being asked to turn south onto Co. Hwy. T and then take Co. Road K back to the highway.

In the statement, Sheriff Michael Pearson added that six first responders needed to be treated at the scene for heat-related illnesses.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

