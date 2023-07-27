Report: Brewers trade for Carlos Santana

Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - As Major League Baseball’s trade deadline approaches, the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly made a trade to bolster their offense.

Jason Mackey from the Post-Gazette in Pittsburgh reported the Brew Crew picked up first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pirates for 18-year-old Shortstop Jhonny Severino.

Santana is hitting .235 this season with 12 Home Runs, including a walk-off home run against the Brewers earlier this year. Santana is a switch-hitter and 37-years-old.

He has 290 career home runs and will be a welcome addition as the Brewers hope to make the playoffs once again.

Severino is a Brewers prospect from the Dominican Republic.

