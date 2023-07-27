Report: NBC set to air three Wisconsin football games this season

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reaches to pick up offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reaches to pick up offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) after Mertz scored a touchdown against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 15-14. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Badgers games will air on NBC this season, a trusted NBC15 source confirms Wednesday.

The source verified the Big Ten schedule released by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

The list notes NBC is set to air three Wisconsin games against Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Here is the full list of Big Ten games set to air on NBC:

  • Sept 23 Maryland at Mich St 3:30 pm
  • Sept 30 Illinois at Purdue 7:30 pm
  • Oct 7 Purdue at Iowa 7:30 pm
  • Oct 14 Iowa at Wisconsin 3:30 pm
  • Oct 21 Minnesota at Iowa 3:30 pm
  • Oct 21 Michigan at Mich St 7:30 pm
  • Oct 28 Ohio St at Wisconsin 7:30 pm
  • Nov 4 Purdue at Michigan 7:30 pm
  • Nov 11 Maryland at Nebraska 3:30 pm
  • Nov 11 Mich St at Ohio St 7:30 pm
  • Nov. 18 Nebraska at Wisconsin 7:30 pm
  • Nov 24 Penn St vs Mich St (Ford Field) 7:30 pm

