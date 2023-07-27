Rock Co. 4-H fair seeing strong attendance

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The scorching heat this week is not putting a damper on the Rock County 4-H fair.

Festivities are still on, including events like pig races, pony rides, a massive inflatable jump pad, festival races, and – of course – plenty of fair food.

Organizers say with so much on the plate, people are braving the temperatures and flocking to the fair.

“We had our best Tuesday in almost 10 years, as far as attendance goes,” fair board president Ryan George said. “(Wednesday) looks like it will be just as good. And, people are certainly coming out to enjoy the fair.”

Fairgoers can still look forward to performances by Dylan Scott and Grainger Smith. Also, a rodeo and monster truck shows will close out the weekend, before the fair ends on Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.