Rock Co. 4-H fair seeing strong attendance

The Ferris Wheel at the Rock Co. Fair. Fair officials say they are seeing strong attendance this year.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The scorching heat this week is not putting a damper on the Rock County 4-H fair.

Festivities are still on, including events like pig races, pony rides, a massive inflatable jump pad, festival races, and – of course – plenty of fair food.

Organizers say with so much on the plate, people are braving the temperatures and flocking to the fair.

“We had our best Tuesday in almost 10 years, as far as attendance goes,” fair board president Ryan George said. “(Wednesday) looks like it will be just as good. And, people are certainly coming out to enjoy the fair.”

Fairgoers can still look forward to performances by Dylan Scott and Grainger Smith. Also, a rodeo and monster truck shows will close out the weekend, before the fair ends on Sunday.

