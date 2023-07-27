Rodgers takes pay cut with new Jets deal, report says

FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference...
FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023.(Seth Wenig | (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut in his new contract with the New York Jets, according to a report.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said Rodgers signed a two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season. He had nearly $110 million guaranteed left on his Green Bay deal.

Rodgers announced in March on the Pat McAfee Show that it was his intention to play for the New York Jets. Rodgers was greeted by his new teammates in the Big Apple in April, showing off his new green and white gear.

During Rodgers’ long reign leading the Packers offense, he brought home four Associated Press MVP Awards, as well as a Vince Lombardi Trophy for the team’s Super Bowl XLV win.

