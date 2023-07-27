SSM Health pediatric cardiologist talks monitoring heart health for student athletes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pediatric cardiologist is emphasizing the importance of athletes listening to their bodies when it comes to any health concerns.

This comes after Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized for cardiac arrest earlier this week.

Dr. Andrea Rock said if athletes are not feeling well enough to practice or play, it’s important to speak up or take a break.

“I think the part of the conversation that I would like to see again more forefront would be encouraging student athletes that for their own safety, they need to take a break or not practice or compete if they are sick,” said Dr. Rock.

Dr. Rock says most children are able to safely participate in sports and other physical activities. It is also important to have AEDs on site of athletic events and to have staff trained on how to use them, Dr. Rock added. Calling 911, finding an AED and initiating CPR can all save someone’s life.

Dr. Rock said doctors will ask about symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or fainting during any activity when evaluating someone’s safety to participate in their sport. A medical and family history also helps medical professionals determine if someone needs to take extra precautions.

Bronny James was in stable condition on Tuesday, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site at USC’s Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit.

