Students, alums celebrate UW-Madison’s 175th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison launched its year-long 175th anniversary celebration at the Memorial Union Wednesday.

Back on July 26, 1848, Wisconsin state lawmakers established the university.

Many students and alums took part in the kick-off event. For Dave Arneson, Wednesday’s celebration created a memorable moment.

Arneson played football for the Badgers as a tight end back from 1982 through 1984.

“The Dave McClain era,” Arneson said. “We had some winning football. We went to three bowl games. We won the first bowl game.”

Fast forward several decades later, Arneson’s son, Sam, went on to also play for the Badgers and also as a tight end. Sam Arneson went on to play from 2011 to 2015.

“The fun part was we got to relive it again with my son who came here and you got to come down every weekend again and do the same thing,” Arneson said. “You know, it was fun.”

Arneson said the Badger tradition within his family has provided him with life long friends.

“The key to being on the team is you made so many lifelong friends,” Arneson said. “(Sam’s) lifelong friends are my lifelong friends also right now.”

Along with Wednesday’s celebration, UW-Madison unveiled it’s new Bucky statue in honor of the anniversary. For an Only on NBC15 interview with the artist of the statue, click here.

